ProximaX (XPX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $78,745.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

