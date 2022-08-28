Proxy Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Proxy has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proxy has a total market cap of $146,461.76 and approximately $113,674.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxy coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00830722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Proxy Profile
Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Proxy Coin Trading
