Proxy Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Proxy has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proxy has a total market cap of $146,461.76 and approximately $113,674.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxy coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00830722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Proxy Profile

Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

