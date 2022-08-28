Public Mint One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,167.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $13,167.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

