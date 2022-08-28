Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.07 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00015409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $320.41 million and approximately $43.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005269 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,306,641 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.