QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s Largest Position

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 18.4% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,918,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,854. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.