Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Quant has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $29.75 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $96.61 or 0.00482874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.14 or 0.01884934 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

