Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $156,040 and sold 32,181 shares valued at $184,444. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

