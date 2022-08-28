Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Quest Resource Stock Performance
Quest Resource stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Quest Resource
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
See Also
