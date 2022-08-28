Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Shares of NFLX traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,349,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,708. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

