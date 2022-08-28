Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys Shares of 2,300 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,265,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $13.15 on Friday, hitting $306.42. 543,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.