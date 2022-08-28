Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys Shares of 2,300 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,265,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.
Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $13.15 on Friday, hitting $306.42. 543,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
