Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $15.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

