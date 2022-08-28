Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,496,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 182,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 13,405,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,083,191. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

