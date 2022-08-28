Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

