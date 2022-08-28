Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.22) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.10) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,323.75 ($28.08).

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,804 ($21.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,887.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,914.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

