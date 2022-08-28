Raymond James Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$2.85

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.85 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGDPF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

