Raymond James Downgrades La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

