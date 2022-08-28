RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of RealNetworks
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
See Also
