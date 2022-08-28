Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $69.91. 3,309,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,180. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

