ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,223.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $4,223.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,004.85 or 0.99911024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00055034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00227823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00140164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00231288 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057414 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00054531 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

