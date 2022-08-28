reflect.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $194,459.42 and approximately $28.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.
reflect.finance Coin Profile
reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,675 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
