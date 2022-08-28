reflect.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $194,459.42 and approximately $28.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,675 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.

reflect.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.