Reflexer Ungovernance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $50,142.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $25.72 or 0.00128397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

