Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $596.18. 516,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,795. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

