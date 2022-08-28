Ren (REN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.22 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Ren has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 395,218.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,025.59 or 0.10156138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

