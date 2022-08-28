Render Token Market Capitalization Tops $132.49 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $132.49 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083948 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

