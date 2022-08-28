renDOGE Price Reaches $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $194,250.37 and approximately $157.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00826288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

