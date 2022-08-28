ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
