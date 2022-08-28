ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ReNew Energy Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $21,680,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,355 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

