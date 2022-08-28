Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. 1,086,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.