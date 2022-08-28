Reviewing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 49.57 -$9.82 million N/A N/A American Well $252.79 million 4.77 -$176.33 million ($0.89) -5.09

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings for Generation Hemp and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Well has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.68%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,191.09% -15,656.36% -187.10% American Well -90.47% -19.36% -17.07%

Volatility & Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Well beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

