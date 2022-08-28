Reviewing Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Velo3D and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 1 2 0 2.25 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velo3D currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Next Hydrogen Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Next Hydrogen Solutions is more favorable than Velo3D.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 26.76 -$107.09 million ($3.17) -1.25 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Velo3D and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Next Hydrogen Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D -36.08% -66.17% -25.60% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Velo3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

