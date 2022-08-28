RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

RFIL stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

