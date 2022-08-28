Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
