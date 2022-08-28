Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the July 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 972.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $200.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.57. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $192.37 and a 1-year high of $531.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKWBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,308.75.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

