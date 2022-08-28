ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $846,168.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00206618 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

