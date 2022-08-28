ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $846,168.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $846,168.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00206618 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

