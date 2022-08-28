Rosenblatt Securities Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $142.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.93.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Splunk by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Splunk by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Splunk by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after buying an additional 147,396 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,885 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

