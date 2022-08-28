Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

