Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,167. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCL. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.