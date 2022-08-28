Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.89) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of RTOXF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,551. Rotork has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

