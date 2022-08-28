Royal Bank of Canada Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $80.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

