Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$143.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

RY opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.