Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 9.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $101,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,293,000 after acquiring an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,334,000 after acquiring an additional 577,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,320,000 after acquiring an additional 815,106 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.85. 725,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,347. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

