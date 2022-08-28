Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 7.3 %

ETR DHER opened at €42.41 ($43.28) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.48.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

