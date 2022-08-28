Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance
Royal Unibrew A/S stock remained flat at $89.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $107.00.
Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile
