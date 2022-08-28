Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Royal Unibrew A/S stock remained flat at $89.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

