Rubicon Technology, Inc. Plans Not Available Dividend of $11.00 (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 11.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rubicon Technology

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Articles

