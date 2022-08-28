Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tricida alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TCDA opened at $12.14 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,736,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,362,176.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 999,004 shares of company stock worth $9,517,079. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.