Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 530,580 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 483,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 394,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Insider Activity at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.