Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Amarin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 807,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Insider Activity

Amarin Price Performance

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $512.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.85. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

