Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IQI opened at $10.25 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

