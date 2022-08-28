Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,965 shares of company stock worth $1,063,454. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.