Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,728,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 238,390 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,501,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 592,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.