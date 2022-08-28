Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $19,424.31 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

